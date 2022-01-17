Marine Link
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
PetroChina Tops Singapore's List of 2021 Bunker Fuel Suppliers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 17, 2022

© Adwo / Adobe Stock

PetroChina International Singapore Pte Ltd climbed three spots to be the top marine fuel supplier in the world's biggest ship refueling hub in 2021 while the overall number of licensed suppliers fell by four to 41, official data showed on Monday.

Shell Plc's Singapore bunkering unit, Shell Eastern Trading Pte Ltd, fell from the top ranking in 2020 to third, behind Singapore's Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd in second place, unchanged from 2020, the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore data showed.

Vitol Bunkers Pte Ltd, previously Sinanju Marine Services Pte Ltd, climbed six spots to rank fourth in 2021 followed by Trafigura's TFG Marine Pte Ltd in fifth, up 11 spots from 2020, the data showed.

Vitol, Trafigura and Mercuria are among the latest entrants to Singapore's licensed bunker supplier space having each entered in early 2020.

Mercuria's Minerva Bunkering Pte Ltd ranked 13th in 2021, up from 22nd in the year before.

The biggest leaps up MPA's rankings in 2021 were Hong Lam Fuels Pte Ltd, up 14 places to 10th, and Sirius Marine Pte Ltd which was up by 12 spots to 29th.

Pegasus Maritime Pte Ltd saw the largest drop in rankings, falling 12 spots to 39th in 2021, followed by Palmstone Tankers & Trading Pte Ltd which dropped 10 places to 30th.

Singapore-based Sentek Marine & Trading Pte Ltd dropped five places to eighth in 2021, behind Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd in second place after climbing from fourth in the previous year, the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore showed.

In late-2020, Sentek's founder, which in 2018-2020 was among Singapore's top three marine fuel suppliers, was charged for his involvement in a large-scale oil theft from Shell's refinery in the city-state.

Total Marine Fuels Pte Ltd, a unit of France's TotalEnergies, fell further down the rankings in 2021 to 19th place, down six spots from the previous year. Previously, in 2019 and 2018, the company ranked in sixth place.

The overall number of licensed bunker suppliers fell to 41 companies in 2021 from 45 in the year before.

Ocean Bunkering Services Pte Ltd and Hin Leong Marine International Pte Ltd, both units of defunct oil trader Hin Leong, dropped off the MPA's list of 2021 bunker suppliers.

Pacific Bunkering Services Pte Ltd and A Dot Marine Pte Ltd were also dropped from the 2021 list.

Sales of marine fuels, known as bunkers, in Singapore climbed to a four-year high in 2021, led by higher sales in the first half of the year amid firm global demand for sea-borne freight.

The city state accounts for about 20% of global bunkering sales.

2021 RankingBunker Suppliers2020 RankingChange
1PETROCHINA INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD
43
2EQUATORIAL MARINE FUEL MANAGEMENT SERVICES PTE LTD
20
3SHELL EASTERN TRADING (PTE) LTD
1-2
4VITOL BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
106
5TFG MARINE PTE LTD1611
6GLENCORE SINGAPORE PTE LTD
60
7BP SINGAPORE PTE. LIMITED
5-2
8SENTEK MARINE & TRADING PTE LTD
3-5
9GLOBAL ENERGY TRADING PTE LTD
8-1
10HONG LAM FUELS PTE LTD
2414
11SK ENERGY INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD
7-4
12CHEVRON SINGAPORE PTE LTD
9-3
13MINERVA BUNKERING PTE LTD
229
14EXXONMOBIL ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD
151
15MAERSK OIL TRADING SINGAPORE PTE LTD
12-3
16GOLDEN ISLAND DIESEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
11-5
17ENG HUA COMPANY (PTE) LTD
14-3
18MARUBENI INT'L PETROLEUM (S) PTE LTD
180
19TOTAL MARINE FUELS PTE LTD
13-6
20CONSORT BUNKERS PTE LTD
233
21SINGAMAS PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
19-2
22TOYOTA TSUSHO PETROLEUM PTE LTD
17-5
23CATHAY MARINE FUEL OIL TRADING PTE LTD
263
24GRANDEUR TRADING & SERVICES PTE LTD
295
25FRATELLI COSULICH BUNKERS (S) PTE LTD
250
26GLOBAL MARINE TRANSPORTATION PTE LTD
282
27TRITON BUNKERING SERVICES PTE LTD
303
28CNC PETROLEUM PTE LTD
368
29SIRIUS MARINE PTE LTD
4112
30PALMSTONE TANKERS & TRADING PTE LTD
20-10
31BUNKER HOUSE PETROLEUM PTE LTD
398
32KENOIL MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
375
33IMPEX MARINE (S) PTE LTD
330
34HAI FU MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
351
35VICTORY PETROLEUM TRADING PTE LTD
34-1
36CENTRAL STAR MARINE SUPPLIES PTE LTD
32-4
37HAI YIN MARINE PTE LTD
381
38EASTPOINT INT'L MARKETING PTE LTD
402
39PEGASUS MARITIME (S) PTE LTD
27-12
40SHELL EASTERN PETROLEUM (PTE) LTD
433
41BUNKER B PTE LTD
454


(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Ed Osmond)

