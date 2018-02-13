Stena Drilling Signs Contract with Nexen Petroleum
Offshore driller Stena Drilling has signed a contract with Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited for the Stena Spey drilling rig.
Offshore driller Stena Drilling has signed a contract with Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited for the Stena Spey drilling rig.
Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.Subscribe