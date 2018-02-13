Marine Link
Stena Drilling Signs Contract with Nexen Petroleum

February 13, 2018

Image: Stena Drilling

 Offshore driller Stena Drilling has signed a contract with Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited for the Stena Spey drilling rig. 

 
Stena said  in a press release that the drilling campaign will last around 110 days with a potential additional option well on the Golden Eagle field, UK Central North Sea.
 
The drilling campaign will commence on completion of the current well with Repsol-Sinopec.
 
"Stena Drilling is very pleased to be working with Nexen Petroleum U.K. Limited and this workscope presents another exciting new opportunity for the Stena Spey and the crews," said a statement.
 
The Stena Spey is a Friede & Goldman L907 (enhanced Pacesetter) twin pontoon, column stabilised self propelled, semi submersible offshore drilling unit. 
 
