Petronas' Bintulu LNG Complex: Production Issues

Petronas' Bintulu liquefied natural gas (LNG) complex in Malaysia is experiencing production issues, two industry sources said on Thursday, though offtakers say supply is not expected to be affected.

One of the sources added that the production problems were due to an issue with the boiler in the complex.

Petronas did not respond to a request for comment.

The Bintulu complex in the Sarawak state on Borneo island is Petronas' flagship LNG facility, with an annual production capacity of 29.3 million metric tons.

Malaysia was the world's fifth largest LNG exporter last year, according to data from Kpler, shipping out nearly 28 million tons of the super-chilled fuel mainly to buyers in Japan, China and South Korea.

