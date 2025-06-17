PETRONAS, MISC, MOL ink JV to Pioneer CO2 Transport

PETRONAS CCS Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (PCCSV) MISC Berhad (MISC), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., (MOL) announced the incorporation of a strategic joint venture (JV), Jules Nautica Sdn. Bhd. This JV will lead the development and act as the ultimate owner of Liquefied Carbon Dioxide (LCO₂) carriers, which are critical for transporting LCO₂ to designated storage sites as part of advancing carbon capture and storage (CCS) solutions.

The trio completed the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for a 62,000 cubic meter LCO2 carrier, which was awarded to Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI). In December 2024, this jointly developed design received the General Approval for Ship Application (GASA) certification from DNV, establishing it among the most developed Low Pressure Low Temperature LCO2 carrier designs in the industry.

The JV aims to become a leading owner of LCO2 carriers, focused on supporting future CCS projects across the Asia Pacific region.





Representatives from PETRONAS, MOL and MISC collectively form the Board of Directors of Jules Nautica. From left to right: Daisuke Fujihashi (MOL), Nora’in Md Salleh (PETRONAS) and Ron Wood (MISC). Image courtesy MISC