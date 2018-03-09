Marine Link
Philippine Officials Trained in Forming Maritime Transport Policy

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Officials from various government entities in the Philippines have received training in how to develop a National Maritime Transport Policy (NMPT). 

 
The concept is being promoted by International Maritime Organization (IMO)  as a good governance practice to guide planning, decision making and legislation in the maritime sector, and as a key driver for a country's sustainable development. 
 
The event took place in Manila, Philippines (6-8 March), organised by IMO together with the Philippines Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the World Maritime University (WMU).
 
The training comes at an opportune moment – with the Philippines in the process of adopting its Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) 2018-2028 – designed to enhance the country’s maritime industry. 
 
Forty-five officials took part in the Manila event, which was run by IMO’s Josephine Uranza and WMU’s Professor Neil Bellefontaine and Associate Professor Henning Jessen.
 
