High-speed Ferry Delivered in the Philippines

A second 30-meter high-speed passenger ferry for the 2Go Group, MV Saint Sariel, has been delivered in the Philippines, shipbuilder Austal Limited announced.

Austal was awarded a A$13 million contract for two Incat Crowther designed catamarans in June 2016 and construction of both vessels has been completed at the Austal Philippines shipyard in Balamban, Cebu.

Austal chief executive officer, David Singleton, said the two 30 meter vessels built for 2Go highlight the growing demand for Austal’s shipbuilding expertise in the Philippines and point to additional commercial and defense opportunities being won in the region.

“Austal’s Philippines shipyard has quickly established a strong reputation for cost effective, high quality vessel design and construction – supported by our industry-leading Australian based shipbuilding team - and we look forward to securing more contracts from operators in this important market,” Singleton said.

Identical to her sister ship, Saint Camael, delivered earlier this month, the Saint Sariel is capable of transporting up to 300 passengers at speeds greater than 25 knots - and adds even greater capacity to 2Go’s popular ‘Supercat’ fast ferry fleet operating throughout the Philippines Archipelago. The Saint Sariel commences services between Cebu and Bohol this week.

Austal Philippines’ has also launched a 50 meter high speed passenger ferry for Seaspovill of South Korea and construction continues on a 56 meter high speed passenger ferry for FRS of Germany.