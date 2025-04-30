Philippines and New Zealand Strengthen Defense Ties with Troop Pact

The Philippines and New Zealand strengthened defence ties with the signing of a landmark troop pact on Wednesday, opening the way for expanded military cooperation amid shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement, signed in Manila by Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and NZ Defence Minister Judith Collins, allows the two nations to deploy troops on each other's soil, making it easier for their militaries to work together.

New Zealand took part in joint maritime exercises with the Philippines, United States, Australia, and Japan for the first time last year in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have repeatedly sparred over disputed areas.

Beijing claims almost the entire South China Sea, a vital trade artery, despite overlapping maritime claims by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, angering its neighbours.

The signing of the SOVFA follows New Zealand's unveiling of a plan to boost defence spending by NZ$9 billion ($5 billion) over the next four years, and an aim to nearly double spending to 2% of GDP in the next eight years.

A review of New Zealand's security capabilities in 2023 called for more military spending and stronger ties with Indo-Pacific nations to tackle issues of climate change and strategic competition between the West, and China and Russia.

The Philippines and New Zealand will also elevate their diplomatic ties to a "comprehensive partnership" in 2026, reflecting their shared interests in maritime security, disaster response, and regional stability.

(Reuters)