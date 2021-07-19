The Philippines: Trans-Asia Shipping Lines Launches New RoPax Vessel

Shipping firm Trans-Asia Shipping Lines has launched its new RoPax vessel MV Trans-Asia 21 which will serve the Cebu-Cagayan De Oro-Cebu route in the Philippines.

The company, part of Chelsea Group, said that the Japan-built newbuild was part of the group's program to move forward with its commitment "to provide Filipinos a fleet of modern, fuel efficient, clean, and superior quality ships."

MV Trans-Asia 21 which measures 123 meters in length and with GRT of approximately 8,800 tons, is Trans-Asia’s 15th vessel and can carry 1,051 passengers.

"For cargoes, MV Trans-Asia 21 can accommodate 10’ and 20’ container vans, 20’ plugged-in reefer vans, buses, 10-wheeler trucks, and heavy equipment units," Trans-Asia Shipping Lines said.

Chelsea Logistics President & CEO Chryss Alfonsus V. Damuy said, “MV Trans-Asia 21 was contracted for shipbuilding with a highly reputable Japanese Shipyard several months prior to the onset of the pandemic and is in partnership with one of the biggest private ship owners in Japan. The shipping industry might have been badly hit by the pandemic, but we are convinced that this investment will generate revenue and profit contributions for the Group.

"The Philippines, being an archipelagic country, composed of 7,641 islands, is largely dependent on shipping to move people, goods, and services across the globe. We are certain that the shipping and logistics industry will recover faster because it is essential and a necessity in global trade.”