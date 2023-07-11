Philly Shipyard Launches NSMV Patriot State

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Philly Shipyard has launched Patriot State, the second in a series of five state-class National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV) it is building for the U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration (MARAD).

MARAD's NSMV provides purpose-built training platforms for state maritime academies in New York, Massachusetts, Maine, Texas and California, respectively. In addition, the five NSMVs will be available to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions when required.

Patriot State will be used by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

In 2019, MARAD awarded TOTE Services a contract to be the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) for the NSMV program, and Philly Shipyard secured the contract to build the first two vessels in 2020. The next two vessels in the NSMV program were ordered in 2021, followed by the fifth and final vessel in 2022.

Each NSMV features instructional spaces, a full training bridge and space for up to 600 cadets. In addition, each ship features modern hospital facilities, a helicopter pad and the ability to accommodate up to 1,000 people in times of humanitarian need. The NSMVs can also provide needed roll-on/roll-off and container storage capacity for use during disaster relief missions.

A naming ceremony was held for the series' first vessel, Empire State, in June ahead of scheduled delivery to the State University of New York (SUNY) Maritime College this summer.