Phoenix Lighting Boosts Distribution for US Inland Waterways

Phoenix Lighting announced it is growing its U.S. distributor network in response to increasing demand for its marine-rated LED lighting products, particularly in the commercial inland marine market.

The Milwaukee, Wis.-based company said it has entered into new distribution partnerships with Hannan Supply Co. in Paducah, Ky. and Humco Marine Products, Inc. in St. Louis. Both now maintain local inventory of Phoenix floodlights and navigation lights for the inland towboat and pushboat markets.

“Hannan Supply prides itself on offering superior products backed with local inventory in order to support inland operators,” said Todd Swinford, purchasing director of Hannan Supply. “We embraced the opportunity to partner with Phoenix and already can see the value we are able to provide to vessels operating throughout the region.”

Glenn LaMarche, sales manager of Humco Marine, said, “As more operators specify new construction to be equipped with complete Phoenix Lighting packages Humco Marine will be positioned to provide the necessary spares and replacements as those boats transit the inland waterways.”

In addition to these companies, Phoenix maintains a broad network of stocking distributors throughout the inland waterways.