PHOTO: Heerema's Balder Vessel Removes Morpeth Platform in Gulf of Mexico

Heerema Marine Contractors' deepwater construction vessel Balder has recently completed the offshore removal of the Morpeth Tension-leg Platform (TLP) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for client Eni.

The Morpeth Tension-leg Platform had reached a 20-year design life and ceased all production in August 2018.

Heerema Marine Contractors' Balder mobilized to the Morpeth Field in mid-April 2021 to begin executing the TLP removal.

The campaign involved the engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal of the offshore infrastructure. The removal consisted of the 2650 short-ton topside, 2500 short-ton hull, and 1300 short-tons of tendons and piles.

After the removal of the components, the topside was transported by barge, the tendons and piles on supply vessels and the hull wet towed for recycling at MARS (Modern American Recycling Services) facilities at various US locations.

"This project was the first TLP removal campaign for Heerema. It adds another successful decommissioning project to Heerema’s portfolio, following a record-breaking 2020 that saw the company remove 85,277 metric tons of decommissioned structures in one year," the Dutch offshore services company said.