Pilot Was Asleep at the Helm When Towboat Hit Louisiana Pier

The pilot of a towboat that struck an industrial cargo pier near Saint Rose, La., last year had fallen asleep, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Wednesday.

The pilot of the Marquette Transportation owned and operated towing vessel John 3:16 was experiencing the effects of fatigue during his watch on September 12, 2023, while navigating the Lower Mississippi River. NTSB investigators concluded the pilot had less than two hours of continuous sleep before taking the watch, and likely received less than five hours of sleep combined over the two days before striking the pier.

“A sleep deficit of as little as two hours can result in acute sleep loss and associated performance decrements, including decreased attention, slower reaction time, reduced vigilance, poor decision-making, and an inability to stay awake,” investigators found.

Fatigue is often a factor in marine casualties, the NTSB said, noting individuals typically require eight hours of quality sleep each 24-hour period to avoid the performance effects of fatigue.

“Fatigue affects all aspects of human performance, including decision-making, alertness, and reaction time, all of which affect a mariner’s ability to safely navigate a vessel,” investigators said. “Mariners should understand the performance effects of sleep loss and recognize the dangers of working on board a vessel while fatigued.”

The pilot told investigators that personal stressors affected his sleep quality and duration and that he had spent much time sending and receiving text messages during his rest hours before the incident.

“Obtaining quality, uninterrupted sleep on board a vessel is often challenging due to shipboard environmental factors and external distractions such as cell phones,” investigators said. “It is important that mariners get enough sleep during each off-watch period, so they remain alert when assuming watch.”

Six crewmembers, including a captain, pilot and four deckhands were on board John 3:16 at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The final cost to repair the towing vessel and pier was $285,441, including $89,000 in damages to the towboat's wheelhouse framing, windows, exterior railing and exposed deck. No pollution was reported.

The John 3:16 was a 71-foot-long inspected towing vessel constructed of steel by La Force Shipyard in Bayou La Batre, Ala., in 2002.