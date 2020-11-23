Pilot Thomas Logistics Expands Gulf Coast Reach

Fuel, lubricants and petroleum solutions provider Pilot Thomas Logistics (PTL) and its family of companies including Radcliff/Economy, Maxum Petroleum and Economy Boat Store, announced that PTL has received authorization from MSD Victoria to perform over the water transfers in the Houston-Galveston and Texas City Sectors. The authorization expands and extends the service area that now encompasses the entire Western Gulf Coast from Brownsville, Texas to Lake Charles, La.

"We’ve had early operational success in Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Point Comfort, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Sabine Pass and Lake Charles," said Bill Swendsen, Senior Director Marine Sales – Gulf Coast. "This new approval extends our reach to the ports of Houston, Bayport, Texas City, Galveston and Freeport."

"We have long seen the U.S. Gulf Coast, and the Texas Coast in particular, as an area of growth for our organization," said David Reynolds, Vice President and Managing Director. "With our PTL Marine operations established in Mobile, Ala., the inland waterways and the U.S. West Coast and with a mature land-based presence throughout Texas, this was a natural expansion that fits into our portfolio and enables us to optimize our existing infrastructure, assets and relationships."

"We are pleased with the early success of our operations in these markets, but we recognize that more investment and innovation will be required for us to achieve our outlined goals," Reynolds said. "We have a stable team and reliable equipment serving these operations, but we will continue to be opportunistic and disciplined when it comes to deploying capital for talent, technology, infrastructure and equipment. We have some exciting developments in the works and look forward to introducing new solutions to the market that will improve our customers’ experiences while making our operations more efficient."

Left to right: David Reynolds and Bill Swendsen (Photos: PTL)

PTL, like most business, has not been immune to operational and management challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, softening demand and supply chain disruptions. "We were able to navigate these obstacles by leaning on our experienced associates and were able to grow in this environment by identifying and acquiring new talent, with leaders like Bill Swendsen who have deep roots in our newly targeted markets," Reynolds said.

Swendsen has been busy developing new business opportunities serving marine customers since the company ventured into its new Gulf Coast area in April of 2020. The company offers barge and truck delivered fuel, lubricants, chemicals and petroleum solutions in these markets.

“We’re tremendously pleased with our progress on the Texas coast. We brought decades of experience from managing our operation in Mobile, Ala., the inland waterways and the U.S. West Coast and applied an investment in leadership and an intense focus on customer service to our Texas and Louisiana ports,” said Dennis Cassidy, President and CEO of Pilot Thomas Logistics. “Our PTL Marine operations are heading in exciting directions, and we are ahead of our growth plan despite obvious challenges this year.”