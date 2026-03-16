Pilots Association Sounds Alarm on DHS Funding Stalemate

The American Pilots’ Association (APA) is concerned that the ongoing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding lapse is negatively impacting the ability of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) to carry out critical navigation safety and mariner credentialing services.

“APA and our member pilot associations value the important navigation safety and credentialing services the USCG provides.” said APA President Captain Jorge Viso. “This shutdown impacts these services and unnecessarily puts navigation safety and the maritime supply chain at risk.”

This shutdown began on February 14, following the failure to pass DHS funding legislation. Although the shutdown is over immigration enforcement policy, it also impacts the USCG and its ability to provide vital safety services, including fully staffed Vessel Traffic Service Centers (VTSC), robust upkeep of critical aids to navigation (ATON), and the issuance / renewal of Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC). The Coast Guard’s VTSCs enhance maritime safety and environmental protection and help prevent marine accidents by providing navigation assistance, traffic advisories, and weather updates to vessels transiting busy ports. VTSCs also play a key role in ensuring compliance with waterway security procedures. The USCG’s ATON system is critical to navigation safety and the flow of maritime commerce by functioning as the maritime equivalent of street signs, signals, and markers, guiding vessels safely through channels and warning of hazards. The Coast Guard’s MMC program ensures mariners operating commercial vessels are vetted for security, qualified by training, and medically fit, which reduces risks to life and property while enabling secure maritime commerce.

“State Pilots utilize VTSCs and the ATON system everyday as they successfully bring massive vessels in and out of our nation’s ports every day,” Viso said. “Although APA-member pilots are licensed by State authorities, they must also hold federal MMCs, so the USCG credentialing Program is also extremely important to them.”

“This shutdown has not only forced over 40,000 USCG personnel to work without pay, but it has also needlessly put America’s waterways and maritime supply chain at heightened risk,” APA Executive Director-General Counsel, Clay Diamond said. “We respectfully urge both political parties and all branches of government to resolve this deadlock or find a solution to fund the USCG while immigration policy disputes are resolved. Our ports and waterways and the safe and environmentally safe movement of the maritime cargo upon which our Nation relies are too important to allow this shutdown to drag on,”