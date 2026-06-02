Pirate Attack Foiled Amidst Heightened Security Risks

Palaemon Maritime has released its maritime security report for May 24-31, indicating that the week saw 15 maritime security incidents, with heightened activity in major maritime corridors globally, including: Black Sea, Gulf of Aden, Gulf of Finland, Gulf of Guinea, Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz.

Key developments include:

A suspected pirate attack was foiled near the Gulf of Aden, with the Indian Navy deploying a helicopter and boarding team to protect a merchant vessel.

An armed skiff approached a tanker off Yemen, closing the distance before aborting after evasive maneuvers and visible security measures were deployed.

A tanker was damaged by an explosion off Muscat, while multiple authorities issued warnings about floating naval mines in shipping lanes.

Russian air and underwater drones hit five ships, including four foreign cargo vessels bound for Turkey and a vessel inside Odessa Port.

Ukrainian drones struck a ship in occupied Berdyansk, a Russian oil depot, and three shadow fleet tankers off Turkey.

Russian divers disarmed two 7kg magnetic mines found on a Liberian LPG carrier anchored at Ust-Luga.

Robbers boarded an anchored, Antigua and Barbuda-flagged offshore supply vessel at Abidjan inner anchorage.

Palaemon Maritime recommends that operators:

Watch for Drones & Mines: Maintain sharp lookouts for UAVs, waterborne drone boats, and floating naval mines in the Black Sea and Strait of Hormuz.

Inspect Hulls & Anchorages: Conduct security checks at anchor at Ust-Luga and the Gulf of Guinea to counter magnetic hull mines and boardings.

Obey Chokepoint Restrictions: Avoid the Strait of Hormuz Traffic Separation Scheme and coordinate all transits directly with U.S. naval forces (NCAGS).

Deploy Active Deterrence: Use armed guards, fire hoses, and evasive maneuvers to repel small-craft and pirate approaches in the Gulf of Aden.

Monitor Security Broadcasts: Maintain a continuous watch on VHF Channel 16 and closely track UKMTO, JMIC, and local NAVWARN alerts.



