Pirates: More Guns, More Hostages

The ICC International Maritime Bureau (IMB) has reported an increase in the number of crew taken hostage or kidnapped in 2024.

The IMB annual Piracy and Armed Robbery Report recorded 116 incidents against ships in 2024 compared to 120 in 2023 and 115 in 2022. It reveals that 94 vessels were boarded, 13 attempted attacks, six vessels hijacked and three fired upon.

While the number of reported incidents in 2024 remains similar to those reported in 2023 and 2022, the number of crew taken hostage or kidnapped increased to 126 taken hostage in 2024 compared to 73 in 2023 and 41 in 2022. Twelve crew were reported kidnapped, compared to 14 in 2023 and two in 2022. A further 12 crew were threatened and one injured in 2024.

The reported use of weapons also continues to rise. In 2024, guns were reported in 26 incidents compared to 15 in 2023. Knives were reported in 39 incidents in 2024, compared to 42 incidents in 2023.

Activity remained relatively lower in the Gulf of Guinea with 18 incidents reported in 2024, compared to 22 in 2023, 19 in 2022, 35 in 2021 and 81 in 2020. However, crew members continue to be at risk, with the region accounting for all 12 kidnapped crew and 23 % of the total number of crew taken hostage in 2024.

In East Africa, at least eight incidents were reported, including the hijacking of two fishing vessels and a bulk carrier in the first half of 2024.

Incidents in the Singapore Straits continue to rise with 43 in 2024 compared to 37 in 2023 and 38 in 2022. The 2024 IMB Piracy and Armed Robbery report reveals that 93% of vessels targeted were boarded and 11 large vessels over 100,000 dwt were targeted.

Harm to crew continued, with 13 taken hostage, five threatened and one injured during the incidents. While considered low-level opportunistic crimes, the use of guns and knives increased to eight and 19 in 2024 respectively, compared to three and 15 in 2023. Most incidents were reported during the hours of darkness and while vessels were underway.

A year-on-year increase in reported incidents has been observed in the Indonesian archipelago, up from 10 in 2022 and 18 in 2023 to 22 in 2024. Overall, 31 crew were taken hostage and one threatened. Knives were reported in 10 incidents and guns in three.

The highest number of incidents in a decade was reported at anchorages in Bangladesh. IMB recorded 14 incidents in 2024, of which 13 were onboard ships anchored at Chattogram and one at Mongla anchorage. Two crew were taken hostage and a further three threatened. Knives were reported in seven incidents.

