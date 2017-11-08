Fire Shuts Shell Platform in GOM

Related News
Speedcast Launches SIGMA Gateway Xtreme
Speedcast International Limited, provider of fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, has announced the release of SIGMA Gateway Xtreme, a new network…
DMCC, Maersk Team up on Shipping Solution
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s leading Free Zone for trade and enterprise in Dubai, has teamed up with…
Caterpillar Launches Multi-Engine Optimizer Tool
Caterpillar Marine has unveiled its new Multi-Engine Optimizer (MEO) tool, which leverages proprietary performance data and…
Solstad Farstad Sells AHTS Nor Star
The vessel (5.500 BHP) was built in 2005 built at Pt. Jaya Asiatic Shipyard,Batam Indonesia. Delivery of the vessel to the…
Wärtsilä Launches Fuel-Saving Pre-Swirl Stator
The new Wärtsilä EnergoFlow is an energy saving solution that will return ship operators’ investment in less than two years.
Yacht Class Working Boats
Croatian tourism has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. The great bulk of this is along the Adriatic coast where…
James Fisher Subsea Excavation Completes Project in Taiwan
Global subsea excavation specialist James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE), a part of James Fisher and Sons plc, said it has…
BMT Debuts VENARI-85 MCM Concept Design
BMT has launched VENARI-85, a new mine countermeasure (MCM) concept design said it be capable of clearing mines faster over…
Pharos Offshore Names Warder COO
Pharos Offshore announced Andy Warder has joined the team as Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect. Warder joins…
Damen Inks Deal for Three Ferries
At the Europort 2017 exhibition in Rotterdam, Damen Shipyards Group and Belgian ferry operator Aqualiner signed a contract…
Carnival, Shell Strike Deal to Fuel LNG Cruise Ships
The move toward LNG as fuel in the maritime sector received another boost when Carnival Cruise Line announced this morning…
Top Maritime News
China Unveils Huge Island Building Vessel
China has has unveiled a massive island-building vessel, which has been called “a magic island-maker” by its designer and is considered the most
M/V Harvey Blue-Sea Delivered
Harvey Gulf International Marine has taken delivery of M/V Harvey Blue-Sea, a new large capacity, Jones Act qualified multipurpose support vessel
Op/Ed: Facts Do Matter - A Defense of the Jones Act
I recently read a story in The New Yorker – but that sounds more intellectual than what really happened, let me start over.
Robert Allan Ltd. Designs for the American Market
Being based just across the open border between Canada and America since 1930, Robert Allan Ltd. has developed a deep understanding of the American