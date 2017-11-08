Marine Link
Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Fire Shuts Shell Platform in GOM

November 8, 2017

Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Enchilada oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut and all associated production has been stopped after a fire on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) said.
 
The Coast Guard said the fire has been reduced to a small flame from a pipe on the platform, located about 112 nautical miles south of Vermilion Bay, Louisiana.
 
Two people were injured and the crew of 46 were evacuated to a nearby platform, the Coast Guard said, adding that there was a report of a light sheen north of the Shell platform. (Reporting by Swati Verma and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)
 
