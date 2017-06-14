LNG Platform Supports HFO Ban in Arctic

German Maritime LNG Platform signed the Arctic Commitment, joining a diverse group of international companies, organisations, politicians and polar explorers calling for a ban on heavy fuel oil (HFO) use in Arctic shipping.

"The Clean Arctic Alliance welcomes the German Maritime LNG Platform as a signatory of the Arctic Commitment. The LNG Platform joins a growing international movement calling for a ban on the use of HFO by ships in the Arctic’s pristine and fragile environment”, said Sian Prior, Lead Advisor to the Clean Arctic Alliance, a coalition of international non-governmental organisations that launched the Arctic Commitment in January 2017.

“By switching to less-polluting alternatives to HFO, such as LNG, the shipping industry has a real opportunity to lead the path away from the use of heavy fuel oil and towards a sustainable future, before a ban is considered by the IMO”, she added.

“With this July’s meeting of the IMO’s Marine Environment Protection Committee fast approaching, it’s time for companies and governments to support decisive action to clean up Arctic shipping. The Platform’s support comes at a crucial time for us”.

Tessa Rodewaldt, Managing Director of the Platform, stressed: “We’re delighted to support the Arctic Commitment and throw our weight behind the international campaign to ban the use of HFO as a shipping fuel in the Arctic region. Shipping needs to become more sustainable and international regulation on shipping emissions is increasing, for the better. Such regulations must also apply to the Arctic region, which is particularly fragile. By using LNG, emissions can be substantially reduced, which lowers the impact of shipping on the natural environment of the Arctic region.”

The Clean Arctic Alliance is an international coalition of non-governmental groups campaigning for an International Maritime Organization (IMO) ban on HFO from Arctic shipping. The German partner of the alliance is the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU).

The German Maritime LNG Platform is an interest coalition of nearly 100 members and partners from the maritime sector both in Germany and abroad. Its objective is the establishment of a cleaner and more sustainable shipping sector through the use of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) to substantially reduce pollutant emissions, such as SOx, NOx, CO2 and particulate matter (PM).

Heavy fuel oil (HFO) is a viscous fossil fuel used to power ships and deliver goods all over the world. As the dirtiest and most polluting of fuels, HFO is a problem wherever it’s used, but if spilled in colder regions, such as Arctic waters, HFO breaks down even more slowly and can devastate livelihoods and ecosystems.