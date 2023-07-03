Podcast on Maritime Safety Launched

To mark the start of Maritime Safety Week in the UK starting July 3, The Seafarers’ Charity has funded five episodes of a new maritime safety podcast “Sea Views” in collaboration with The CHIRP Charitable Trust.

The podcast is hosted by Julia Gosling, who brings her extensive 20-year experience in maritime safety and search and rescue. She is joined by co-host Adam Parnell, Director of the CHIRP Maritime Programme.

“CHIRP's mission is to share insights, raise awareness, and save more lives at sea. While we already circulate our written reports worldwide, podcasts offer a unique opportunity to absorb information and reach a broader audience within the maritime industry, regardless of location,” said Parnell.

“We hope Sea Views will offer a platform for stimulating discussions on creating a safer working environment at sea. The range of vessels and subjects it will cover will be broad and diverse from container to cruise ships to fishing vessels and super yachts. Our funding of this podcast on maritime safety is part of our plans to focus our resources on improving safety for everyone who works at sea,” said Deborah Layde, Chief Executive of The Seafarers’ Charity.

The first three episodes are now available for download:

CHIRP Maritime: Gosling interviews Parnell, shedding light on the importance of utilising the anonymous incident and accident reporting system offered by CHIRP. Discover how the data from thousands of reported incidents annually contributes to enhancing safety at sea worldwide.

Marine Pilot Safety: With seven fatalities in 2023 alone, this episode delves into the risks associated with working as a marine pilot. Marine pilot Arie Palmers and Andrew Moll, Chief Inspector at the UK government's Marine Accident Investigation Branch, discuss key issues and potential solutions to make piloting safer.

Green Fuels in Shipping and the Future of Seafarer Training & Safety: Gosling engages in an insightful conversation with Jeff Parfitt, Head of Safety & Environment at The Nautical Institute, exploring the impact of green fuels and the challenges of keeping seafarer training and safety up to date amidst rapid changes.

Upcoming episodes will explore critical maritime safety subjects such as:

• International search and rescue and who looks after the rescuers?

• Bullying and sexual harassment at sea – can better leadership skills on ships help improve the situation for seafarers?

• Developments in international fishing safety to reduce the tragic death toll in this huge global industry.



