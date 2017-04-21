IMO in China to Share Policies

Addressing over 300 industry experts at the Green Shiptech China Congress 2017 (20-21 April), International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s Heike Deggim briefed the audience on the latest IMO regulations.

She drew attention to the global 0.50% sulphur limit from 2020 as a key item on IMO’s environmental agenda.

She also outlined other key regulatory moves at IMO which will be the focus in the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), including the forthcoming entry into force of the Ballast Water Management Convention in September 2017.

Other focus areas are the mandatory fuel oil consumption data collection process under MARPOL Annex VI; and the Roadmap for development of a ‘Comprehensive IMO strategy on reduction of GHG emissions from ships’.

The event generated in-depth discussion on the issues and challenges shared by the wider shipping industry.