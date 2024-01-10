Marine Link
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Polish Seaborne LPG Import Growth Slowed to 7% in 2023

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 10, 2024

© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

Growth in sea-borne imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Poland slowed 7% last year to 1.084 million metric tons, from a jump of more than 70% in 2022, with sea terminals working almost at capacity, according to traders and LSEG data.

Sea-borne imports account for some 35% of total LPG supplies to Poland, while deliveries by rail was more than 50%.

Poland also remained the main destination for Russian LPG, which was banned by the European Union last month over the conflict in Ukraine.

Some traders say Russia may divert LPG exports away from Poland to the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, which has the capacity to handle the spare volume, and further to Africa, Turkey and Asia Pacific.

Russia is exporting the bulk of its LPG to Poland by land. According to the Polish Association of Liquid Gas (POGP), Russia's share of total LPG supplies to Poland were more than a half, at 1.288 million tons, in the first half of 2023.  

LPG, or propane and butane, is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.

Sweden retained top spot as largest LPG supplier to Poland via sea, accounting for 58.9% of total sea-borne supply, despite a 17.3% decline in its supplies to the country last year.

Other large suppliers stepped in to offset the decline in imports from Sweden. The Netherlands, Norway and Britain accounted for 11.3%, 10.8% and 8.4% of Poland's total sea-borne LPG imports.

Russia's share remained relatively small, at 1.7% of total sea-borne LPG imports to Poland, while the port of Gdansk was the main point for receiving the cargoes.

Following is the table for Poland's LPG imports (in thousands tons, according to LSEG and Reuters calculations):        

Suppliers
2021
2022
2023
Sweden
414.3
771.4
638.3
Netherlands
26.0
35.6
122.0
Norway
56.4
86.8
117.2
United Kingdom
37.3
31.6
90.7
United States
0.0
22.0
44.5
Latvia
0.0
10.1
24.0
Russia
49.5
31.1
18.7
Belgium
1.8
18.8
12.2
Brazil
0.0
0.0
5.1
France
5.50.0
4.4
Denmark
0.0
0.0
4.4
Portugal
0.0
0.0
2.7
Germany
0.0
5.60.0
Spain
0.0
0.60.0
Total
590.7
1,013.6
1,084.3


Port
2021
2022
2023
Gdansk
355.4
606.1
571.6
Gdynia
89.5
135.0
255.8
Szczecin
145.7
250.5
215.4
Police
0.0
22.0
41.5
Total
590.7
1,013.6
1,084.3



(Reuters - Reporting by Damir Khalmetov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alexander Smith)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Getting Started with Propane: Port-Side Refueling & Storage

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week