Iceland Accedes to Air Pollution Treaty

November 22, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The International Maritime Organization (IMO) treaty covering the prevention of air pollution from ships has been ratified by Iceland, bringing the total number of contracting States to 89, and representing more than 96% of world merchant shipping tonnage.

 
The MARPOL Annex VI treaty limits the main air pollutants contained in ships exhaust gas, including sulphur oxides and nitrous oxides, and prohibits deliberate emissions of ozone depleting substances. 
 
It also includes energy-efficiency measures aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships.
 
Stefán Haukur Jóhannesson, Ambassador of Iceland to the United Kingdom, met IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim at IMO Headquarters, London (22 November) to deposit the instruments of accession.
 
The GEF-UNDP-IMO Global Maritime Energy Efficiency Partnership (GloMEEP) Project, which aims to build understanding and knowledge of technical and operational energy-efficiency measures to lead maritime transport into a low-carbon future. 
 
