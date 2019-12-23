Pon Holdings 100% Owner RH Marine Group

Pon Holdings announced that it intends to take over Parcom Capital's majority share in RH Marine Group.

With this transaction, Pon Holdings will become 100% owner of RH Marine Group.

The proposed acquisition is pending approval of competition authorities and involved works councils. The parties involved aim to complete the acquisition before the end of January 2020.

RH Marine Group is a holding company consisting of three well-established companies: Radio Holland Group (Rotterdam), VBH (Amsterdam) and Aerius Marine (Hamburg). Each having their own specific field of expertise and portfolio they serve a wide range of maritime (sub) segments

and customers all over the world.

Pon Holdings and Parcom Capital became joint shareholders of RH Marine Group, formerly Imtech Marine, in August 2015. Pon Holdings and Parcom Capital have now agreed that Pon Holdings will become a 100% shareholder. Pon Holdings is active in the marine market, selling and servicing, among others, Caterpillar engines and generators. In addition, with its operating companies Bakker Sliedrecht and RH Marine BV, Pon Holdings has built up a great deal of international expertise in the maritime and offshore sector in recent years. After the takeover, Radio Holland Group, VBH and Aerius Marine will operate independently within Pon Holdings.