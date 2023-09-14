Port of Aberdeen's Shore Power Project to Dramatically Cut Vessel Emissions

Port of Aberdeen said Thursday it had been awarded funding from the UK Government for a multi-million-pound project to design and deliver the first large-scale landside and vessel-side shore power system in Scotland.

"The demonstrator project will cut vessel emissions at the berths by more than 80% compared with burning marine fuel and save in excess of 60,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the next 20 years," Port of Aberdeen said.

Crucially, the port said, ‘Shore Power in Operation’ will pave the way for the roll-out of green shore power across North Harbour. This could slash the port’s total emissions by 78%, equivalent to an annual reduction of 34,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

The Shore Power in Operation project is part of the Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure competition (ZEVI), which was announced in February 2023, funded by UK Government and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK. As part of ZEVI, the Department for Transport allocated over £80m to 10 flagship projects supported by 52 organizations from across the UK to deliver real-world demonstration R&D projects in clean maritime solutions. Projects will take place in multiple locations from the Orkney Isles to the southwest of England.

Details of the ‘Shore Power in Operation’ project, part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition, were unveiled at London International Shipping Week. Port of Aberdeen is leading an industry and academia consortium, including Connected Places Catapult, DOF Subsea, Tidewater Marine UK Ltd, OSM Offshore and The University of Manchester’s Tyndall Centre, to deliver the initiative. Credit: Port of Aberdeen

The project follows a successful Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC)-funded feasibility study completed in March 2022. The new funding will see the design and installation of shore power facilities at seven berths on Albert Quay and Mearns Quay in the port’s North Harbour which will be operational by April 2025 or sooner.

"Shore power is considered the leading option to reduce vessel emissions at berth. It's a well-tested technology that prepares the port for the future, accommodating hybrid or fully electric vessels. The benefits include cleaner air, lower CO2 emissions, and reduced noise. The port is also focused on collaborating with private and public sector partners to facilitate future low and zero carbon fuel alternatives for client vessels," Port of Aberdeen said.

Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive, Port of Aberdeen, said: “Partnership between the public and private sectors is essential to decarbonise the maritime industry. Aberdeen has firmly established itself as a port of choice for innovation and collaboration in this area and the ZEVI funding further strengthens our position.

“We have a bold ambition to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040 and are investing £55 million over the next 10 years to turn this into reality. Shore power is critical to achieving our ambition and we look forward to working with our industry partners to deliver this ground-breaking emissions reduction project.”

Port of Aberdeen is a partner on two other successful ZEVI projects. The port is working with the Bibby Marine-led consortium to build the world’s first zero-emission electric service operation vessel and supporting Ocean Infinity’s project for a high horsepower methanol vessel retrofit.