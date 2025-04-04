Port of Albany Releases RFEI for Beacon Island Expansion Project

The Port of Albany has issued a Request For Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to assess market interest and commercial potential for the Port of Albany’s Beacon Island expansion site at 340 River Road, Glenmont, NY.

The Port is looking for a range of development proposals that may include, but are not limited to:

Industrial and maritime uses that enhance trade, logistics, and manufacturing capacity

Emerging technology concepts in addition to traditional applications

Mixed-use concepts that balance economic growth with local benefits

Collaborative public-private partnerships that bring innovative financing and shared investment models

This RFEI serves as a critical first step in identifying potential development partners, guiding future land-use planning, and shaping subsequent solicitations such as a Request for Proposals (RFP) or an Exclusive Negotiation Agreement (ENA). Respondents are encouraged to propose bold, high-impact ideas.

The Port continues to have an annual impact of more than $428 million on the regional economy, approximately 1,400 local jobs, and approximately 4,500 jobs throughout the state.