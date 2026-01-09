Port Authority of NSW Assists Fire Response after Vessels Burn and Sink at Marina

The Port Authority of New South Wales (NSW) has assisted Fire and Rescue NSW in containing and extinguishing a fire that destroyed and sank three vessels and caused significant damage to a fourth at Spit Bridge Marina in Mosman, Australia.

The authority deployed four vessels to the site, including its dedicated firefighting vessel Girawaa, which was used to pump up to 16,000 litres of seawater per minute onto the blaze to help contain the fire and protect nearby private vessels and marina infrastructure.

Girawaa is the Port Authority’s primary multipurpose emergency response vessel and is operated by specialised crews. The vessel can deliver a water volume equivalent to four large fire engines over distances of up to 90 meters, according to the authority.

Port Authority of NSW Chief Operating Officer John Finch said the agency also deployed two layers of absorbent and containment booms around the fire site and the sunken vessels to manage pollution risks and protect the marine environment.

“As the lead combat agency for shipboard fires and marine pollution in port waters, we are liaising closely with the marina operator and the Environment Protection Authority to monitor and manage potential marine pollution and ensure safe vessel salvage, and will continue to assist Transport for NSW Maritime, NSW Police and FRNSW as required.

“Our pollution response vessels, which were also on scene this morning, will continue to patrol the area and ensure potential marine pollution including debris, oil and fuel from the incident is contained and recovered,” Finch said.

Finch added all pollution from the incident had been contained and that a secondary containment boom had been deployed as a precautionary measure.

The marina operator will take the lead on coordinating recovery and salvage of the damaged yachts with vessel owners and insurers, along with further clean-up efforts, the authority said.