Port of Brownsville Receives $11.5 Million Infrastructure Grant

The Port of Brownsville’s Cargo Dock 3 reconstruction project has secured an $11.5 million grant under the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) new Maritime Infrastructure Program.

On September 28, the Texas Transportation Commission approved $240 million in funding for Texas ports to help increase trade, improve safety, and provide a more robust supply chain for the state and the nation. The Port of Brownsville’s Cargo Dock 3 project is one of 31 projects selected to receive funding.

The TxDOT grant will assist in funding the comprehensive overhaul of Cargo Dock 3, enhancing its capacity, efficiency, and safety standards. Located on Windhaus Road on the west side of the turning basin, Cargo Dock 3 began operations in the 1940s and was key for the shipment of agricultural commodities. It is now utilized for general bulk cargo movements.

The reconstruction project consists of three stages, namely, the demolition of the dock, the acquisition of steel piles to provide structural support for the new dock, and the construction phase. This project aligns with the port’s vision of providing world-class facilities to meet the evolving demands of global commerce.

“We applaud our state leaders for their support and commitment to strengthen the Port of Brownsville as a leading maritime port,” said Port Director and CEO Eduardo A. Campirano. “It is essential to provide the highest quality infrastructure for our customers and tenants to maintain our status as a strategic asset for the region and the Lone Star State.”