Port Houston Breaks Volume Record in 2024

Port Houston achieved a historic milestone in 2024, handling a record-breaking 53.07 million tons of cargo, a 6% increase over 2023 at its public terminals. Container volume also surged by 8%, reinforcing the port's critical role in facilitating trade and driving economic growth for Houston, the surrounding region, and the nation.

"Houston is at the heart of our nation’s trade, connecting our region to global markets," said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. "This record tonnage achievement reflects the dedication of our team and our strong partnerships with labor and key stakeholders. Our commitment to providing customers with a low-cost and high-efficiency solution continues to be a driving force behind our success."

Port Houston's container volumes reached a record 4.14 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2024, marking an 8% increase compared to the previous year. December capped the year with a 4% year-over-year rise, totaling 340,418 TEUs.

Export growth played a significant role in the port's record-breaking year. In December alone, loaded exports jumped 12% to 135,446 TEUs, driven by increased shipments of resin, chemicals, rubber, and textiles. For the year, exports were up 8%. While loaded imports dipped slightly by 1% in December, they rose 6% overall in 2024, supported by strong demand for consumer goods in the fast-growing Houston area. Additionally, refrigerated cargo imports saw a notable 15% rise.

The port also experienced growth in trade with China, which accounted for 34% of its import market share through November 2024—an 11% increase from the previous year. Trans-Atlantic trade with European nations such as Belgium, Germany, and Spain also posted double-digit gains.

At Port Houston's multi-purpose terminals, known as City Docks, steel cargo saw its second-highest volume in five years, totaling 4.53 million short tons. General cargo categories also showed significant growth, with wind power equipment increasing by 680%, plywood by 388%, and machinery by 45%.

The Houston Ship Channel widening project has played a crucial role in facilitating the port's expansion. Recent completion of key segments now allows for the passage of larger 15,000-17,000 TEU neo-Panamax vessels at the Bayport Container Terminal. "Looking ahead to 2025, we are confident in our strategic planning and execution," Jenkins added. "Our updated strategic plan will guide us in supporting our customers and continuing our growth trajectory."