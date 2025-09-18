Port Houston Maintains Steady Growth in Q3

Port Houston recorded sustained growth in August following a standout July. Total tonnage across Port Houston’s public terminals is up 5% year-to-date through August, reflecting steady growth across multiple cargo sectors.

After a record-setting July, the Port’s container terminals saw 370,430 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in August, up 1% from the same month last year. Year-to-date container volumes reached just shy of 3 million TEUs, specifically 2,932,936 TEUs, which puts Port Houston’s container volumes up 5% over 2024.

Port Houston remains vigilant as Houston’s volumes held steady and even increased across many cargo types. In August, loaded import containers at Port Houston increased 4% year-over-year, while loaded export containers rose 5%, led by resins that continue to anchor Port Houston’s export market.

While a small portion of overall business, grain and bagged goods saw massive increases in August. Grain was up 173% year-over-year, reaching 212,168 short tons and imported bagged goods were up 901% compared to August 2024, totaling 68,358 tons. Steel imports, one of Port Houston’s linchpin cargo types, dipped 4% in August but remain 7% ahead year-to-date compared to 2024. General cargo volumes increased 10% year-to-date through August.

Across the Houston Ship Channel, which includes both the eight public terminals and more than 200 private facilities, there were 692 deep draft vessel calls in August, bringing the year-to-date total to 5,415 arrivals. The Channel remains the nation’s busiest waterway and the backbone for U.S. energy, manufacturing, and agriculture.

In October Port Houston will once again be the host port for Breakbulk Americas, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary. The following month, Port Houston will welcome Fleet Week Houston, marking the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy with ships, demonstrations, and community events along the Channel. Also in November, the 4th annual Houston International Maritime Conference (HIMC25) will bring together industry experts to explore critical topics like the influence of tariffs on international trade and the evolving landscape of global supply chains.