Port of Melbourne Considers Green Methanol Bunkering

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Australia’s Port of Melbourne and Maersk, ANL (a subsidiary of CMA-CGM), Svitzer, Stolthaven Terminals, HAMR Energy and ABEL Energy to explore the commercial feasibility of establishing a green methanol bunkering hub at the port.

The collaboration will examine a potential project involving the transportation of green methanol from production sites in Bell Bay, Tasmania (ABEL Energy) and Portland, Victoria (HAMR Energy) to Port of Melbourne for storage and bunkering services.

ABEL Energy’s project will use hydro and wind-based power to produce green hydrogen which will will also be reacted onsite with biogenic carbon to produce green methanol, circa 300,000 tonnes per year. First production is scheduled for 2027.

HAMR Energy's Portland Renewable Fuels project has a target capacity of over 200,000 tonnes per year.

Port of Melbourne CEO, Saul Cannon, said: “Decarbonisation of the maritime industry is really gaining pace. As Australia’s largest container port with around 3,000 ships visiting annually, it makes sense that we look at ways to work together with customers, service providers and producers to understand the needs of the market.”

Maersk Regional Head of Market, Oceania, My Therese Blank, said: “Maersk has already ordered container vessels that will be operated on green methanol, which is a proven solution for reducing the shipping industry’s carbon emissions and mitigating its impact on the environment. As an island nation with high dependency on ocean transport, it’s vital that Australia takes a leadership role to enable the fuel transformation from fossil to green fuel.”



