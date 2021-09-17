Port of Mukran to Serve as O&M Base for Parkwind's Baltic Sea Wind Farm

Offshore wind developer Parkwind has selected the Port of Mukran as a service base that will serve its Arcadis Ost I wind farm, in the Baltic Sea, offshore Germany.

Earlier this week, Parkwind, wind turbine maker Vestas, and construction firm Ems Maritime Offshore (EMO) signed the lease agreements for the O&M building in the Port of Mukran, the easternmost deep water port in Germany.

The signing ceremony marked the start of the building development where up to 40 professionals will oversee and service the operations of the 257 MW wind farm Arcadis Ost 1. The 257MW Baltic Sea offshore wind project reached a financial close in June, with a group of nine lenders contributing about 570 million euros.

The wind farm will be located in the German territorial waters of the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen. It will generate electricity to power the equivalent of up to 290,000 households. Offshore installation works are due to begin in 2022 and the wind farm is expected to be fully operational in 2023.

Commenting on the Port of Mukran selection, Hauke Groeneveld, Head of Port & Logistics Services at EMO said:"The favorable location with the shortest distance to the wind farm, and a good logistical infrastructure make Sassnitz-Mukran the perfect base for the operation and maintenance of Arcadis Ost and other projects in the Baltic Sea region."

“Together with Vestas and Parkwind as strong partners, we are focusing on an offshore service base designed for sustainability in the future,” said EMO Managing Director Marcel Diekmann.

Søren Hansen, VP of Service Operations at Vestas Northern & Central Europe said: “We’re pleased to have selected the Port of Mukran as the O&M base for Arcadis Ost 1. This milestone is a continuation of Vestas’ investment in Germany, and we’re pleased to be delivering long-term service jobs and the associated economic benefits to the Mukran area as part of the Arcadis Ost 1 project. It is excellent to be partnered with Parkwind on this important project for Germany, and we look forward to delivering our V174-9.5 MW turbines to the project beginning in 2022. ”



Eric Antoons, co-CEO of Parkwind, said: “We are delighted that the Port of Mukran will become the Arcadis Ost 1 O&M base. Their understanding of our industry and experience in offshore projects make them the ideal choice . Today, with our distinguished partners and in the presence of Minister Pegel, we are able to demonstrate the effects offshore wind development brings to the local economy in terms of jobs and infrastructure."

DEME Offshore's installation vessel Orion will install the XXL monopiles fabricated by Steelwind, upon which Heerema will install 27 V174 – 9,5MW wind turbine generators supplied by Vestas.

Arcadis Ost 1 project is expected to be the first offshore wind farm that will make use of a floating vessel for the installation of Wind Turbine Generators.

Parkwind, together with Heerema Marine Contractors and MHI Vestas developed the floating installation method, as an alternative to traditional jack-up vessel usage, due to the challenging soil conditions at the Arcadis Ost 1 site.

Parkwind expects the method will allow for a reduced installation time and contribute to the further reduction of the levelized cost of offshore wind energy.

Bladt Industries will deliver the offshore substation. JDR will be delivering the inter-array cables and Global Marine performing the installation of these cables. The wind farm will connect to the 50Hertz grid.