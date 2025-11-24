Port of Tuapse Resumes Fuel Exports After Two-Week Pause

Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse resumed oil product exports last week after a two-week suspension following Ukrainian drone attacks, while the local oil refinery has restarted processing crude, according to two industry sources and LSEG data.

According to the sources and ship-tracking data, the Gambia-flagged tanker Sandhya left Tuapse on November 17 with around 30,000 metric tons of gasoil and headed towards the Suez Canal.

Another tanker, the Malawi-flagged Satna, loaded around 30,000 tons of gasoil at the Tuapse terminal on November 18.

The fuel loaded on those two vessels had been refined in Tuapse before it halted oil processing, and was stored in tanks, traders said.

The sources also said the Rosneft-controlled Tuapse refinery, which exports most of its production, resumed oil processing on November 21.

The export-oriented Tuapse plant, which has a processing capacity of 240,000 barrels of oil per day, produces naphtha, fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and high-sulphur diesel.

Rosneft did not reply to requests for comment.

(Reuters)