PortXL Announces 2025 Cohort

PortXL, the world's first maritime start-up accelerator, has announced its 2025 cohort, marking a milestone as the organization celebrates 10 years of fostering innovation and driving technological advancements in the maritime industry.

Since its inception in 2015, PortXL has been at the forefront of connecting start-ups and scale-ups with industry-leading corporations, investors, and mentors, creating an ecosystem for growth and collaboration. Over the last ten years, 132 start-ups have been part of PortXL’s acceleration program, boasting an 83% survival rate. Over USD$224+ million (€191+ million) of funding has been raised by its alumni.

The 2025 cohort will participate in a 100-day program designed to scale their businesses, refine their solutions, and secure strategic partnerships. Throughout the program, they will benefit from mentorship and tailored support, as well as opportunities to pilot their technologies with partners in PortXL’s ecosystem, such as the Port of Rotterdam, GTT, Dutch Ministry of Defense, and the Municipality of Rotterdam.

The 2025 PortXL start-up and scale-up acceleration program's cohort consists of: