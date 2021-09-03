Power Lines Blocking Mississippi River to be Removed Friday

Downed power lines blocking a segment of the Mississippi River since Hurricane Ida made landfdall on Sunday are expected to be removed on Friday afternoon by Entergy Corp, allowing for vessel traffic in the area, the New Orleans Board of Trade said.

More than 20 vessels were moving northbound on the Mississippi River on Friday after portions of the waterway reopened on Thursday. Anchorages in Louisiana between Burnside and Baton Rouge were expected to fill quickly, the NOBT said.

But a long portion of the waterway, between miles 105 and 167 remained shut to vessel traffic. Entergy's power lines fell between miles 105 and 108. From mile 108 on, the river also remains closed due to barge recovery operations, the NOBT added.





(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)