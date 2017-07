Related News

Rotterdam Port Contracts Four PortXL Start-ups

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is entering into a partnership with four start-ups for the development of as many innovative projects.

US Coast Guard Shipwreck Found – 100 Years Later

The shipwreck remains of a historic U.S. Coast Guard cutter have been discovered off of Southern California 100 years after…

Denmark's Anholt Lighthouse from 1788 Up for Renovation

Renovation work on Anholt Lighthouse has begun and is expected to be finalised in late October. Brickwork, windows and doors are to be renovated.

Wärtsilä Ensures Compliance with the Polar Code

1 January 2017 was a historic milestone in the protection of our polar waters for future generations. On that day, International…

Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot

A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…

Yinson Sells FPSO Stake in Ghana

Malayasia's Yinson Holdings has sold its26 percent stake in its floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in…

WinGD X52 Diesel FAT and TAT Completed

Following an extensive test program in the presence of eight classification societies, the latest development in Winterthur…

UK Chamber of Shipping Warns EU Ports on Brexit

The EU is ignoring the risk of Brexit to European ports, the UK Chamber of Shipping has said. Hard border controls will lead…