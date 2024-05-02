Engines, Inc. Names Hughes Managing Director

engines, inc., a Jonesboro, Ark. based distributor of diesel engines and generator sets, has hired David Hughes as its new managing director.

Hughes is an industry veteran with expertise in marine diesel product management, having most recently served as sales manager for marine products at Scania USA. He has also held leadership positions at distributors such as Superior Diesel and Hamilton Power Solutions.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join the team at engines, inc. They've been a successful and well-respected engine distributor and supplier to the marine market since 1979," Hughes said. "I hope to build upon that success while maintaining their focus on providing exceptional customer service and superior marine engine solutions."

According to engines, inc. one of Hughes' initial goals will be to improve responsiveness to customer needs and demands.

Serving the marine sector as well as agriculture and industrial markets in the U.S. Mid-South, engines, inc. represents brands such as John Deere, Yanmar, Kohler and Ford.