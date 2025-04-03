PPG: How Electrostatically Applied Fouling Control Coatings Can Help the Cruise Industry

Underwater fouling control hull coatings were once purely a commercial consideration for ship owners and operators. Now it is also a question of how they can help meet global goals to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A ship slowed by fouling means higher fuel consumption, which translates directly into higher emissions intensity.

PPG offers PPG SIGMAGLIDE® 2390 fouling release hull coating, based on a 100% pure silicone binder system. This biocide-free product helps to reduce emissions by up to 35% compared to traditional antifoulings, supporting compliance with short-term and upcoming IMO GHG measures and providing a significant contribution to industry net zero targets. It provides up to 35% GHG savings, delivered through the combination of reduced power (up to 20%) and speed loss performance of less than one percent.

Further sustainability benefits are provided by PPG's electrostatic coating application technique. This method offers higher transfer efficiency compared to airless spraying, as the electrically charged paint particles are guided toward the grounded surface of the vessel. This leads to an even distribution and formation of a uniform and ultrasmooth, long-lasting film layer, and also results in a reduction of overspray and waste, providing a cleaner operation. PPG Sigmaglide fouling release coating’s formulation makes it one of the very few hull coating technologies suitable for electrostatic application.

Silicone-based coatings have long been recognized by cruise owners as the most effective solution for demanding operations. When applied electrostatically, these coatings become even more advantageous for the cruise industry. In particular, it solves the issue of contamination of the accommodation areas during spraying. Electrostatic application reduces coating overspray and therefore minimizes the need for masking on the hull and accommodation areas.

IMO’s GHG reduction strategy is constructed in the short term around the CII and EEXI measures, with more measures under development for the medium and long term. It calls for a reduction in GHG emissions by at least 20% compared with 2008 levels by 2030, and by 70% by 2040, as well as reducing total emissions to net zero by 2050.