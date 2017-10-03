Marine Link
President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge

October 3, 2017

Photo: United States Navy

 President Donald J. Trump visited the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 3, to discuss relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with Navy and Marine Corps leadership.

 
"This is some ship," said Trump. "It has done a tremendous service for Puerto Rico and for the U.S. Virgin Islands."
 
Kearsarge and the 26th MEU are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. 
 
The Department of Defense is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort.
 
