President Trump Visits USS Kearsarge

President Donald J. Trump visited the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 3, to discuss relief efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands with Navy and Marine Corps leadership.

"This is some ship," said Trump. "It has done a tremendous service for Puerto Rico and for the U.S. Virgin Islands."

Kearsarge and the 26th MEU are assisting with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.