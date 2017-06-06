Meek Named IMCA President

Related News

LNG as Fuel: Challenges & Opportunities

Environmental regulations are the main driver in reducing these emissions worldwide. Although until recently ECA zones were limited to a few areas…

Nordic Countries Partner for Chemical Protection Exercise

A joint oil and chemical protection exercise between the Nordic countries will involve more than 300 personnel and 30 vessels…

Qatari Export Costs to Rise as Port Ban Disrupts Trading

Region's largest bunkering hub shuns Qatari vessels; affected shippers may face delays, higher costs. The costs of Qatari…

Polarcus Amani Delivered to Sovcomflot

A 5.5 year bareboat charter agreement between Polarcus Limited Norwegian subsidiary Polarcus Amani AS and SCF GEO AS (Sovcomflot) has been signed…

Future USS Gerald R. Ford Delivered

The U.S. Navy has accepted delivery of its newest warship, a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier to be named in honor of the…

Maersk Unable to Ship Qatar Bound Cargo from UAE

Maersk can no longer transport goods in or out of Qatar after Arab countries imposed restrictions on trade with the tiny Gulf state and the company is looking at alternative shipping routes.

UN Conference Opens, Call to Protect Oceans for Future Generations

Opening the Ocean Conference, UN officials stressed the need to protect and conserve the world's oceans for future generations.

Smallest Hydrotab Intercerptor Trim Tabs Yet

Hydrotab has introduced its smallest Interceptor Trim Tab yet, the 160BT. Engineered for boats up to 20', or for use on unique hull designs…