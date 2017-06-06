Marine Link
Meek Named IMCA President

June 6, 2017

Harke Jan Meek (Phto: IMCA)

Harke Jan Meek, chief commercial officer at Heerema Marine Contractors, has been named the new president and chairman of the board of the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA).
 
Meek succeeds Bruno Faure (TechnipFMC), who has stepped down as president of IMCA after completing his two-year term of office, in accordance with the association’s constitution. Faure remains on the board of the association.
 
Iain Grainger, vice president commercial at McDermott International Inc. becomes the new IMCA vice president.
 
In addition, Frits Janmaat, who has been a council member of IMCA since its formation in 1995, has stepped down from the board upon his retirement from Allseas. Accordingly, Pieter Heerema, vice president of projects at Allseas has joined the board.

 

