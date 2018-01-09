The 2018 MAN OVERBOARD Prevention & Recovery Workshop is being held at the Grand Harbour, Southampton, U.K. on April 17. All sectors are invited to participate in this unique one day event that focuses on viable solutions. Knowledge gained about the deadly risks of people falling in the water from recent incidents with sub IMO / sub 24 meter vessels is becoming increasingly relevant to vessels of all sizes.

Workshop organizer, John Haynes, said, “Topics focus on visible issues today, plus hidden areas of concern the professional maritime sector may need to face tomorrow. In a changing world the use of technology is increasing for many organizations, but safety still remains high on the agenda for professional mariners.”

Using the latest knowledge from around the world this group will identify the effectiveness of traditional methods versus innovative systems. For commercial, professional and military end-user organizations the knowledge gained from relevant presentations and panel discussions helps to shape long term decisions that lead to improvements for current operations and decisive procurement of next generation equipment

MOB Workshop Topics Include:

MOB Prevention – from operating procedures to use of equipment

Personnel Transfer – preventing MOB incidents and injury between vessels

Primary Reactions – effective responses to MOB situations

Location Of casualty – from crew lookout to electronic devices

Communication – with maritime rescue, shore side, other vessels

Return To MOB – connecting with and communicating with the casualty

Casualty Recovery – connecting with and lifting onboard, considering injuries

Effects of Wearing PPE – in the water and contributing to MOB incidents

Managing The casualty – immediate treatment and the survival timeline

After Effects Of Incident – From personal care to legal issues

Attendees include commercial, professional and military end-user organizations, along with boat operators, boat builders, equipment manufacturers, naval architects, safety integrators, training organizations and legislators. Presentations are relevant to passenger ferries, pilot boats, police, patrol craft, survey vessels, wind farm support vessels, superyacht tenders, military craft, SF and SAR vessels.

Haynes added, “We shape the agenda for NEXT GEN events by asking a dynamic industry group to share their concerns about safety in the maritime workplace. This approach generates burning questions with plenty of constructive discussions. MOB Workshops clearly show that man overboard and death by drowning or exposure is still the prime risk for anyone that goes to sea.”