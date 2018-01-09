Marine Link
JAN / FEB Edition of Maritime Logistics Professional magazine

January 9, 2018

Make sure your Cruise Port is in our Top 20 Feature.

 

The January / February 2018 edition of Maritime Logistics Professional will focus on today’s cruise shipping trends, how cruise lines are achieving a greener cruise shipping signature, and many other aspects the global cruise markets.

 

Additionally, we will also feature the World’s Top 20 Cruise Ports. Simply click the link or go to https://cruiseports.maritimeprofessional.com/ to get started. Enter your port by populating the entry form. This edition will also feature with bonus distribution at Seatrade Cruise Shipping in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

 

Enter your port now. Contact MLPro editor Joseph Keefe with questions at 704.661.8475 or at keefe@marinelink.com.

 

 

