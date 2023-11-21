Project Validates Benefits of 3D Model-Based Classification Approvals

Bureau Veritas (BV), the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) and NAPA have completed the first phase of a Joint Development Project (JDP) to enable 3D model-based approvals for the classification of ships.

The project validated the feasibility of 3D model-based approvals where classification reviews are directly based on the 3D model provided by the designer, rather than requiring multiple conversions to 2D drawings, which is the traditional process. The objective is to boost efficiency in the design process, saving time and costs, while improving accuracy and communication between all parties involved in a design, including shipyards, naval architects and engineers, shipowners, and classification societies.

The JDP confirmed that the expected benefits of the method were achieved, with the project demonstrating an improvement of design review quality as well as enhanced collaboration between all parties.

The first phase of the project tested the entire classification process to ensure that all steps were properly carried out and improve the various software as needed. SDARI adopted NAPA Steel software, while BV used NAPA Designer for the automatic generation of the calculation models to perform rule checks.

Using an open file format (OCX) generated by NAPA Designer, BV could use the 3D model provided by SDARI to perform the design review using its in-house rule checking software: MARS and VeriSTAR Hull. BV’s structure assessment comments were then associated directly to the 3D model which facilitated a better understanding and seamless communication between BV and SDARI.



