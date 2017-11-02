Wison, KBR Team up for FLNG Project

Related News

IMO Moving Towards a Global Climate Agreement

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has taken its second step towards a global climate agreement for shipping.

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

SEA-3250-LT: Innovation in Offshore Wind Installations

GustoMSC is targeting the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind energy market with an innovative jack-up design that it claims will…

Hempel Launches New Coatings

Hempel is launching two new antifouling coatings, Globic 9500M and Globic 9500S. According to the manufacturer, the coatings…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

Pharos Offshore Names Warder COO

Pharos Offshore announced Andy Warder has joined the team as Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect. Warder joins…

MacGregor Bags Equipment Order for German Research Vessel

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has signed a contract to supply oceanographic winches and Triplex deck handling systems to a…

Fujitsu Field Trials Ship Performance Estimation

Fujitsu Laboratories announced that it has conducted a trial of a ship performance estimation technology(1) together with Mitsui O.S.K.

HMAS Hobart Sets Sail

HMAS Hobart has “slipped her lines” and set sail for the first time since commissioning on 23 September 2017. Her departure from Fleet Base East…

Antwerp Port in Full Sustainable Transition

The first Sustainability Congress was held on Tuesday 10 October with the launch of the fourth Sustainability Report which…

New Container Spreader from Tandemloc

For years mechanical container spreader frames have been a fixture on jobsites, river ports and any other location that utilizes…