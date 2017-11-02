Marine Link
Wison, KBR Team up for FLNG Project

November 2, 2017

 Wison Offshore & Marine said it has signed a memorandum with KBR, Inc. for cooperation on a 1.5 MPTA floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction unit (FLNG) in Southeast Asia.

 
The companies will collaborate on a mutually exclusive basis for Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited's FLNG project in Papua New Guinea.
