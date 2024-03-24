Provaris Energy Begins Fabrication of Prototype Compressed Hydrogen Tank

Provaris Energy's prototype compressed hydrogen tank is now under construction, and final class approval is on track for completion in the June 2024 quarter.

The proprietary tank design, which utilizes carbon steel plates and an inner liner, is part of the company’s hydrogen carrying vessel design.

Awarded to Prodtex and partnered with SINTEF, the tank production project is designed for hydrogen storage and transportation. “The optimized design of the full-scale H2Neo carrier and containment tanks delivers substantial CAPEX and OPEX savings. By employing updated construction methods and material selection, including carbon steel and stainless liner plates, we have achieved a remarkable 30% reduction in weight,” said the company in a statement.

This reduction allows for further optimization of speed, power, and fuel consumption, translating to significant fuel savings and emission reductions. Additionally, the lighter cargo tanks offer flexibility during installation, increasing competition among shipbuilders and potentially reducing costs for buyers. The final tank design boasts an 8% increase in storage capacity to 450 tonnes, with potential further upsides based on trading patterns and operational practices.

Provaris' CTO, Per Roed, said: “For the hydrogen industry to scale, there is a need for high quality carbon steel hydrogen tanks that focuses on safety in operation, whilst delivering a low-cost and energy efficient storage solution. Final approvals will radically advance the opportunities available to Provaris for the immediate need for industrial storage and the supply and transport of gaseous hydrogen.”

Provaris’ Managing Director and CEO, Martin Carolan, commented: “Our technical development program and supply chain economics have attracted the attention of major energy providers in Europe and Germany. With our third MOU, we're exploring how compressed hydrogen can contribute to the large import requirement of Northwest European ports. Our goal remains to offer the most cost-effective compressed hydrogen supply for regional volumes, aligning with market demand and funding schemes to reduce investment risks.”



