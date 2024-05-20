Prysmian Cements Partnership with Port of Middlesbrough with New Long-Term Deal

AV Dawson, owner and operator of Port of Middlesbrough, has signed a 10-year partnership agreement with Italian offshore cable manufacturer Prysmian.

Prysmian first started using Port of Middlesbrough 10 years ago.

Over the years, as the offshore wind industry has exploded and Prysmian has secured more contracts, Port of Middlesbrough has become central to the company’s operations and now acts as its northern European marine base.

With further growth anticipated, Prysmian has secured additional warehousing and office space at the port as part of the new partnership deal. This will support further expansion, accommodating new teams and new jobs in the region.

“We have great relationships with the Prysmian team and a real partnership approach between us – we are thrilled that Prysmian wants to continue to call Port of Middlesbrough its home.

“This new agreement is hugely positive news, not only for Teesside but for the whole of Northeast England’s offshore wind sector. It really puts Port of Middlesbrough and the wider region on the map.

“The region has become a hot spot for offshore wind, and it will only get busier as businesses, and the world, continues on the journey to net-zero,” said Charlie Nettle, AV Dawson’s group managing director.

Prysmian is also investing in new vessels to support this growth trajectory. These vessels will be regular callers at Port of Middlesbrough, collecting offshore wind cable and equipment, to mobilize for offshore wind projects all over the world.

AV Dawson has also invested into its port and quayside facilities so it can accommodate these new vessels.

“Having a base in Northeast England is imperative to the success of the many projects we are delivering right now and the ones we can see coming down the pipeline.

“Port of Middlesbrough is strategically positioned, has well-connected transport links and offers state-of-the-art facilities, making it an ideal place to expand our current operations. However, our decision to be here is as much about the working relationship we have,” added Peter Watson, responsible for the overall management of Prysmian’s marine base.