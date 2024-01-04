Public Hearing Scheduled for Deadly Newark Ship Fire

The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct a formal public hearing this month to consider evidence related to a deadly fire that occurred aboard the Italian-flagged cargo vessel, Grande Costa D’Avorio, while docked at the Port of Newark, N.J

The hearing, slated to take place January 10-12 and 16-18 at the Union Township City Council Chambers in Union, N.J., will be open to the public, as well as broadcast live and recorded. It will focus on the condition of the Grande Costa D’Avorio prior to and at the time of the fire, the cargo loading process for vehicles at the port of Newark, initial response actions by the ship’s crew, and response to the fire by local land-based fire departments.

The fire occurred at the Port of Newark during cargo loading operations July 5, 2023, causing significant damage to the Grande Costa D’Avorio. Two Newark firefighters died during the response.

The Coast Guard is jointly conducting the investigation with the National Transportation Safety Board, with participation by the Italian General Directorate for Railway and Maritime Investigations (DiGlFeMa).