More Fuel on the Way to Puerto Ricans

Related News

Global Trade Surge Fuel Oil Markets

Global trade is growing at the fastest rate for six years - which is both a symptom and a cause of the recovery in commodity markets. World trade volumes were up…

Transocean Retires Six Floaters

Transocean announced its intent to retire the ultra-deepwater floaters GSF Jack Ryan, Sedco Energy, Sedco Express, Cajun Express…

Interlake Steamship Joins Green Marine

The Interlake Steamship Company has become the first U.S. Great Lakes ship owner to join Green Marine, a voluntary environmental…

BrasFELS Delivers Fifth FPSO Project for MODEC

Keppel Offshore & Marine's (Keppel O&M) wholly owned subsidiary Keppel FELS Brasil's BrasFELS shipyard in Brazil has delivered…

Dechaineux Dives into Tri-lateral Submarine Exercise

Australian Navy submarine HMAS Dechaineux, has recently joined four Japanese submarines and United States Navy Los Angeles…

Channel Restrictions Lifted at Corpus Christi Port

Post Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts continue at Port Corpus Christi following the Category 4 Hurricane’s devastating strike to the Texas Coast.

TechnipFMC Wins Peregrino 2 Contract

TechnipFMC has been awarded by Statoil an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract. It covers the execution of the subsea pipeline connection…

Cosmo Oil to Boost Diesel Output to meet 2020 Ship Demand

Cosmo says considering adding units to process more heavy crude; looking to maximize diesel output at Sakai coker. Japan's…

Matrix Global Plans U.S. Crude Storage Deal

Matrix plans sweet crude storage futures at LOOP. Matrix Global Holdings is planning to start up an oil storage futures contract…

World's Largest FSRU Named as MOL FSRU Challenger

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that a naming ceremony for the MOL FSRU Challenger was held at the Okpo shipyard…

Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline

Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…