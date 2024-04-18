Purus Picks Wärtsilä’s Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems for Three New VLECs

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply cargo handling and fuel supply systems for three new large sized ethane gas carrier (VLEC) vessels being built for Purus.

The ships are under construction at the HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) yard in South Korea.

In line with the Purus’ emphasis on achieving net zero carbon emissions for its fleet by 2030, the new vessels are designed to be as efficient as possible in all respects.

The Wärtsilä cargo handling and fuel supply solutions were selected based on their proven efficiency and track record of successful installations, according to the company.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard starting in March 2025

“The efficiency and reliability of our cargo handling and fuel gas supply systems are the result of years of experience and in-house expertise. Wärtsilä is the market leader in this field, which is emphasized with this latest order,” said Harald Øverland, Sales Manager at Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

Purus provides maritime services for the gas transport and offshore wind industries. They own and operate one of the world’s largest and youngest fleets of gas carriers, construction service operation vessels (C/SOVs) and crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

The order has been booked by Wärtsilä in the first quarter of 2024.