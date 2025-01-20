Qatar Bolsters Safety of Offshore Assets with Vissim’s Monitoring System

Norwegian technology company Vissim has been hired to deliver a Centralized Vessel Monitoring and Alerting System (CVMAS) to Qatar.

The system is designed to enhance safety and security for offshore assets, improve efficiency in vessel logistics, and contribute towards reduced CO₂ emissions and increased maritime situational awareness.

CVMAS will provide comprehensive monitoring and alerting capabilities, covering Qatar’s coastline and more than 300 offshore assets.

The core of Vissim’s technology is a specially designed software platform which, through input from millions of data points, provides situational awareness of the geographical area and increases understanding of maritime safety, security, and efficiency

The data gathered and processed by Vissim’s system will be delivered to QatarEnergy’s Joint Operations Centre in Doha, to support effective decision-making.

The Joint Operations Centre is a collaborative initiative between the oil and gas operators in Qatar, providing real-time situational awareness and improving maritime coordination in Qatar’s waters.

Vissim is delivering the system as a subcontractor to Qatar-based Bin Omran Trading & Telecommunications, which oversees local project management and offshore installation.

The plan is to have the system operational during the first half of 2025.

“Our software systems deliver a fully digitized and user-friendly overview of vessel traffic across Qatar’s waters, including its coastline and offshore assets, ensuring enhanced maritime safety for all vessels and infrastructure in the region.

“Equipped with 24/7 surveillance, the system continuously monitors maritime activities, using an alarm mechanism to prioritize critical events. This not only enhances asset protection and maritime operations but also improves ocean space awareness by delivering a clear and actionable understanding of activities across Qatar’s waters,” said Benedicte Stiberg, Vissim’s regional director for the Middle East, who is based in Dubai, UAE.