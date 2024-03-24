QatarEnergy Charters 25 Nakilat LNG Carriers

QatarEnergy signed time-charter party (TCP) agreements with Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) for the operation of 25 conventional-size LNG vessels as part of the second shipowner tender under QatarEnergy’s LNG fleet expansion program.

Seventeen of the 25 LNG vessels are being built at the Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) shipyards in South Korea, while the remaining eight are being built at Hanwha Ocean, also in South Korea.

These agreements firm up last month’s selection of Nakilat as the owner and operator of up to 25 conventional-size LNG carriers.

QatarEnergy’s LNG shipping program will cater for the expansion of its LNG production capacity to 142 million tons per annum by 2030.

Each of the 25 vessels will have a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and will be chartered out by Nakilat to affiliates of QatarEnergy pursuant to the 15-year TCP agreements.



